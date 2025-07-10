25 Cr Soil Health Cards Distributed Kisan Credit Cards Expanding Access To Affordable Credit: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)At the 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave in New Delhi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that distributing 25 crore Soil Health Cards and expanding Kisan Credit Card access are key measures to encourage balanced fertiliser use and boost affordable credit availability.

Underlining the sector's central place in the country's development agenda, Goyal stated that millions of farmer families have benefited from the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme, while the integration of 1,400 mandis with the e-NAM platform has provided farmers with real-time crop pricing and market linkages.

He cited India's global success in the export of basmati rice, spices, fresh fruits and vegetables, floriculture, fisheries, and poultry, and credited new market access through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Australia, the UAE, the EFTA bloc, and the UK as instrumental in expanding agri-trade opportunities.

Looking ahead, Goyal expressed optimism about advancements in seed quality, natural and organic farming, and irrigation systems, particularly drip irrigation.

He emphasised the government's focus on digital agriculture, powered by AI-enabled tools, geospatial technologies, weather prediction systems, and vertical farming-all of which are expected to empower Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives.

Goyal also highlighted the importance of value addition through food processing, along with improved branding, design, and packaging, to increase agriculture's contribution to the national economy.

He noted that government support for warehousing and storage infrastructure remains critical to reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

(KNN Bureau)