Maha Govt Plans Quota For Providing Houses To Textile Mill Workers: Minister
He further stated that the government is taking care that no eligible mill worker is deprived of a home.
“The decision to build houses for mill workers in Mumbai city and adjoining areas wherever space is available was taken at a meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today,” he said.
“A decision will be taken to create a quota for providing houses to textile mill workers in the slum rehabilitation projects. Similarly, the Centre is being requested to provide houses for textile mill workers on salt pans in Mumbai city, and the government is trying to provide justice to them,” said the minister.
Minister Samant said that as per the assurance given after visiting the mill workers' protest at Azad Maidan, a meeting was held in the Vidhan Bhavan today under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with representatives of mill workers' organisations.
In this meeting, various decisions were taken regarding providing houses to the workers.
“There was no compulsion on the mill workers to buy houses in Shelu. Misinformation was spread when no such decision had been made. The mill workers don't need to buy houses in Shelu, but it is their voluntary decision. The claim on houses of the textile mill workers who did not buy houses in 2024 will not be terminated, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also taken a decision to cancel point number 17 in the government decision in this regard,” said Minister Samant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment