James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens First Arizona Stores

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1954, customers in Texas have turned to James Avery to celebrate life's most meaningful moments - from everyday joys to major milestones. Known especially for its charm collections, the brand offers more than 600 charm designs in sterling silver, 14K gold and mixed metals like bronze and sterling silver.

"Opening dedicated James Avery stores in Arizona is an exciting milestone," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer. "We're deepening that connection by bringing Arizona customers the full in-store experience James Avery is known for - personal service, craftsmanship, and meaningful design."

Both store openings coincide with James Avery's Charm Event - the retailer's signature annual event. During which, customers receive a complimentary charm holder (up to a $79 value) with the purchase of two charms. It's an invitation to start or expand a charm collection with pieces that tell personal stories. The event runs July 7 through Aug. 4. And, both locations will host grand opening celebrations on Saturday July 12, featuring gift card giveaways and a special gift with purchase for the first 100 guests at each store.

The new location has already generated excitement within the local community. Instagram influencers including Ana Valdez (@anachromatic), Karen Genis (@callherkarenbby), Destiny Alfonso (@justdestinymag), Olivia Haynes (@ontrendwitholivia), Brooke Scheurn (@brookescheurn) and Kristen and Bryan Mortensen (@upperwestsidephx) visited the store for a special preview to start their charm collections. They provided their followers with an exclusive first look at the space and the personalized experience that characterizes James Avery.

"We're excited to welcome Arizonans into our store during the Charm Event to find designs that reflect the memories and values they hold dear," said Taylor Jekel, store manager at Arrowhead Towne Center. "When I learned that James Avery was opening a store, I was immediately drawn to the brand values and focus on quality."

Chandler Store Manager Traci Suchocki added, "As a lifelong member of this community, I look forward to introducing the brand to new customers looking for thoughtful gifts, seasonal looks and classic pieces that will last generations."

The stores are officially open and ready to welcome customers at Arrowhead Towne Center at 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Suite 1049 , Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Glendale Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the store on July 11 at 3 p.m. The Chandler Fashion Center store is located at 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 1028 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Chandler Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the store on August 14 at 4 p.m.

Customers can shop in-store, conveniently use Buy Online, Pick Up In Store or shop at JamesAvery .

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® –James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with 135 James Avery stores in six states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, 245 Dillard's locations and Dillards and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Drawing Details Odds of odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted Saturday, June 28, 2025 thru Saturday, July 12, 2025. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 18 years old to enter. Winners will be randomly drawn after assigning sequential numbers, beginning with one (1), to each eligible entry form and ending with the highest number corresponding to the total number of all entries received during the eligible dates. Then a random drawing of one (1) number for each corresponding prize will be conducted on Monday, July 14, 2025. Winners will be contacted no later than Wednesday, July 16, 2025 via text message. Winners will claim their prize at the James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. Limit one prize per winning entrant. If prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this promotion.

Charm Event Details Purchase two James Avery charms and/or pendants and an eligible bracelet or necklace and receive up to $79 off the transaction. Customers purchasing an eligible bracelet or necklace priced under $79 will receive that item's value only. Offer valid 7/7/25 through 8/4/25 while supplies last. Available at JamesAvery, James Avery retail stores, through James Avery Customer Service, and at select Authorized Retailers. May not be combined with any other offer or applied to previous purchases. We reserve the right to limit quantities. No cash/credit back. Glass Enhancer Beads and Double-Sided Changeable Charm Holder Fobs are excluded from this promotion.

