James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens First Tennessee Store At West Town Mall

"We continue to see strong growth outside of Texas on JamesAvery, which has helped us build meaningful connections with new customers," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer. "We're excited to continue to expand and bring exceptional service and artisan-quality designs to Tennessee."

The new Knoxville store opened just in time to introduce the community to James Avery's signature annual Charm Event. During which, customers receive a free charm holder (up to a $79 value) with the purchase of two charms. The Charm Event is a beloved tradition for James Avery customers, offering the perfect opportunity to begin or add to their charm collection. The event runs July 7 through Aug. 4.

The new location has already generated excitement in the local community. Instagram influencers, including Katie Clark (@kgbates2000), Heather Coates (@heatherpoppie) and Todd Kelly Jr. (@toddkellyjr), visited the store for a special preview to begin their charm collections. They provided their followers with an exclusive first look at the space and the personalized experience that characterizes James Avery.

"We love the passion customers have for our designs and especially the way they connect meaning to the jewelry they wear," said Carol Lee, store manager of the Knoxville location. "It's an honor to continue that legacy here in Tennessee, and we can't wait to help guests find pieces they love during the Charm Event."

The store is officially open and ready to welcome customers at 7600 Kingston Pike, Suite 1142, Knoxville, TN 37919 , Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store will be open on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers can shop in-store, conveniently use Buy Online, Pick Up In Store or shop at JamesAvery .

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® –James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with 135 James Avery stores in six states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, 245 Dillard's locations and Dillards and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Charm Event Details Purchase two James Avery charms and/or pendants and an eligible bracelet or necklace and receive up to $79 off the transaction. Customers purchasing an eligible bracelet or necklace priced under $79 will receive that item's value only. Offer valid 7/7/25 through 8/4/25 while supplies last. Available at JamesAvery, James Avery retail stores, through James Avery Customer Service, and at select Authorized Retailers. May not be combined with any other offer or applied to previous purchases. We reserve the right to limit quantities. No cash/credit back. Glass Enhancer Beads and Double-Sided Changeable Charm Holder Fobs are excluded from this promotion.

