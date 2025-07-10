Reggae Music Unites The World Through The World Peace Project

Jason Watkis, Founder PPD Music

PPD Music

As the world grapples with war, division, and social unrest, reggae music rises once more as a voice of resistance, resilience, and healing.

- Jason Watkis, Founder of PPD Music GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carrying the torch lit by legends like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Burning Spear, The World Peace Project emerges as a bold new initiative from PPD Music Group, spearheaded by visionary DJ and producer Jason Watkis, better known as DJ Paradise Musical-Genius.The World Peace Project is not just a musical endeavour; This groundbreaking collaboration brings together a powerful roster of Jamaican artists, including reggae warrior Queen Ifrica, celebrated for her fearless stance against injustice, and veteran singer Little Roy, whose iconic hit“Tribal War” remains a timeless cry for peace in Jamaica's inner cities.Adding a spark of generational hope is seven-year-old Alexis Paradise. She joins this impressive lineup with a moving tribute inspired by Michael Jackson:“Children Are the Future” - a reminder that peace is not just our mission but our legacy.The lineup doesn't end there. A diverse wave of internationally acclaimed and rising reggae stars will unite under one purpose, one voice, for Peace, Love, and Unity.“I want to use the vehicle of music to spread the great message of Peace, Love, and Unity across all nations and ethnicities,” says Jason, founder of PPD Music Group.Beyond the music, The World Peace Project is a catalyst for real-world impact. The initiative will support global charities, delivering essential aid and resources to communities in crisis. Through live performances, benefit concerts, and community outreach, the project will amplify its mission far beyond the stage.Commenting on the recent desecration of images at an exhibition of the Windrush Untold Stories in Windrush Square, Brixton, London, Jason says,“It's heartbreaking to see symbols of unity and history destroyed in senseless acts, we're living through a time of endless and pointless wars, with innocent children and civilians paying the price. We can't stay silent.”Jason is now calling on all world leaders, cultural icons, and everyday citizens to join the chorus demanding peace.The World Peace Project is more than music - it's a global call to conscience.

Evadney Campbell

Shiloh PR

+44 7716 289717

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.