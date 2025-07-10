Chitrangda Singh Calls Being A Part Of Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan 'Truly Special'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh has called being a part of Salman Khan's much-awaited drama "Battle of Galwan" truly special.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Chitrangda penned a gratitude note for making her a part of the war drama.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself in a white salwar kameez, she wrote, "Posted @withregram . @skfilmsofficial Simplicity and Elegance personified...Welcoming @chitrangda to the Battle Of Galwan team Thank you so much for making me part of this .. it is truly special ! I look forward to working with the whole team."

Director of the movie, Apoorva Lakhia revealed that Chitrangda's talent and screen presence made her the perfect choice for the role.“I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas," he said.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength,” the filmmaker added.

Sources close to the production further disclosed that the director was looking for someone who could portray resilience, vulnerability, and emotional depth with equal finesse, qualities he eneded up finding in Chitrangda.

According to the sources, Lakhia was impressed by her pics on the India Gate. Chitrangda's natural poise and quiet grace perfectly reflected the essence of the character.

Based on real incidents, "Battle Of Galwan" will showcase the intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. Given that firearms were prohibited in the region, the soldiers fought only with hands using sticks and stones. The Battle Of Galwan marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in almost 45 years.

Salman's fierce first-look poster from the drama has already created a massive buzz amongst movie buffs.