TEMO Inc. Achieved Florida Product Approval For Hurricane-Resistant Impact Glass Sunrooms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to withstand Florida's rigorous building standards and built to withstand winds up to 180 miles per hour, theoffers homeowners and businesses unparalleled storm protection, reduced outdoor noise, and enhanced energy efficiency. With, homeowners and businesses can enjoy a peaceful retreat while minimizing glare and UV exposure-all while knowing their investment meets Florida's stringent requirements for impact resistance.

"This approval reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest-quality, most reliable outdoor living solutions for homeowners and businesses," said Nino Vitale, CEO at TEMO Inc . "Florida's weather can be unpredictable, but our Impact Glass Sunroom ensures that homeowners and businesses can enjoy a beautiful and secure space year-round."

Key benefits of the Impact Glass SunroomTM include:



Engineered to Meet the Strictest Florida Building Code Standards, Ensuring Performance in the Face of Extreme Weather up to 180MPH Winds



Thoroughly Tested for Forced Entry, Water & Air Infiltration (Safety & Comfort)



Safety Glazing Certification Council (SGCC) & ICC



Recognized & Certified for Building Codes and Insurance Companies



Reduces Ambient Sound for a Quieter, More Peaceful Environment



Featuring Sliding Invisible Screens, which also makes Cleaning the Windows a Breeze

Manufactured in a Controlled Environment with Precision Tools to Customer Specifications

TEMO Inc.'s Florida-approved Impact Glass Sunroom is now available for purchase. To learn more, visit or contact Robert Randall, Director of Sales, at [email protected] or call 810-523-5481.

About TEMO Inc.:

TEMO Inc . has been a trusted leader in premium sunrooms, covered patios, pergolas, and porch enclosure solutions made in the U.S.A. for over 55 years. By combining advanced engineering with stylish design, TEMO continues transforming homes & businesses, and enhancing outdoor experiences.

Media Contact:

Michelle Imbrunnone

Executive Assistant

20400 Hall Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48038

Direct: 586-412-6002

[email protected]



SOURCE TEMO Inc.