TEMO Inc. Achieved Florida Product Approval For Hurricane-Resistant Impact Glass Sunrooms


2025-07-10 10:16:43
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed to withstand Florida's rigorous building standards and built to withstand winds up to 180 miles per hour, the TEMO Impact Glass SunroomTM offers homeowners and businesses unparalleled storm protection, reduced outdoor noise, and enhanced energy efficiency. With Laminated Turtle Glass , homeowners and businesses can enjoy a peaceful retreat while minimizing glare and UV exposure-all while knowing their investment meets Florida's stringent requirements for impact resistance.

The TEMO Impact Glass SunroomTM is designed to withstand Florida's rigorous building standards and winds up to 180MPH

"This approval reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest-quality, most reliable outdoor living solutions for homeowners and businesses," said Nino Vitale, CEO at TEMO Inc . "Florida's weather can be unpredictable, but our Impact Glass Sunroom ensures that homeowners and businesses can enjoy a beautiful and secure space year-round."

Key benefits of the Impact Glass SunroomTM include:

  • Engineered to Meet the Strictest Florida Building Code Standards, Ensuring Performance in the Face of Extreme Weather up to 180MPH Winds
  • Thoroughly Tested for Forced Entry, Water & Air Infiltration (Safety & Comfort)
  • Safety Glazing Certification Council (SGCC) & ICC
  • Recognized & Certified for Building Codes and Insurance Companies
  • Reduces Ambient Sound for a Quieter, More Peaceful Environment
  • Featuring Sliding Invisible Screens, which also makes Cleaning the Windows a Breeze
  • Manufactured in a Controlled Environment with Precision Tools to Customer Specifications

TEMO Inc.'s Florida-approved Impact Glass Sunroom is now available for purchase. To learn more, visit or contact Robert Randall, Director of Sales, at [email protected] or call 810-523-5481.

About TEMO Inc.:

TEMO Inc . has been a trusted leader in premium sunrooms, covered patios, pergolas, and porch enclosure solutions made in the U.S.A. for over 55 years. By combining advanced engineering with stylish design, TEMO continues transforming homes & businesses, and enhancing outdoor experiences.

Media Contact:

Michelle Imbrunnone
Executive Assistant
20400 Hall Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48038
Direct: 586-412-6002
[email protected]

SOURCE TEMO Inc.

