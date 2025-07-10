Bihar: Physical Brawl At Congress Office In Ara During Party Event

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 10 (IANS) A ruckus broke out at the Congress office in Ara when party workers clashed during a party event, leading to chaos and disruption in the presence of senior leadership.

The incident took place during the visit of Devendra Yadav, AICC national secretary, co-in-charge of Bihar Congress, and MLA from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, who was in Ara for a welcome and felicitation program organised by the Bhojpur District Congress.

Yadav, who was welcomed with garlands by party workers upon his arrival, was present as the chief guest for the program.

According to a leader of Bhojpur Congress, a dispute between two factions within the Congress unit escalated over internal organisational issues, which soon turned into a heated argument and a physical scuffle.

Despite the efforts of senior Congress leaders and police personnel present at the office, the situation took time to be brought under control.

Several party workers sustained minor injuries during the clash, although there are no reports of serious injuries.

After the situation calmed, the event resumed, and Devendra Yadav addressed party workers.

The Congress leader urged for unity among party cadres in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, emphasising that internal differences should not overshadow the larger goal of strengthening the organisation.

Sources within the Congress indicated that the dispute was linked to local leadership and organisational responsibilities, which had been brewing for some time.

The incident has become a topic of discussion across the district.

Speaking on the matter, Devendra Yadav said,“Who fought and who got hurt in the incident will be known later. It is being investigated whether Congress workers were involved or if miscreants from outside created this ruckus.”

He added that district Congress officials have informed him that it was not party workers but outsiders who were behind the incident.

Yadav also criticised the local administration, blaming it for failing to ensure security at the event.

“Today the workers have been attacked, tomorrow I can also be attacked. The administration and the Nitish government have failed. Who will save us? The police administration should answer this,” he said.

The district Congress leadership has stated that an internal inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the facts, while local police are also investigating the matter to identify those responsible for the disturbance.