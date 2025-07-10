SC's Observations On Bihar SIR Have Shown Opposition The Mirror: BJP
However, the apex court also stressed the need for "checks and balances" to ensure fairness in a democratic setup.
BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha welcomed the court's remarks and told IANS, "The opposition has been trying to malign the Election Commission for the past few days, but today's verdict has shown them the mirror."
He alleged that illegal immigration has deeply impacted Seemanchal districts such as Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnia, where Aadhar card registration reportedly exceeds the population by 20-30 per cent.
"Who is promoting this Aadhaar card scam? And if there's political protection, it could only come from parties opposing the SIR drive," Sinha said, targeting the INDIA bloc.
He added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supports illegal immigration for vote bank politics and expressed concern that the drive, if extended to Bengal, would further expose this nexus.
Senior Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, representing one of the petitioners, told IANS that the Supreme Court, after a marathon hearing, declined to issue any interim order but allowed the ECI to continue its work.
"The court observed that if the Election Commission wishes, it may consider Aadhaar, ration card, and voter ID card, apart from documents mentioned in the current format," he said.
The next hearing is scheduled for July 28, and the ECI has been directed to file a counter affidavit by July 21. Reacting to the court's observation, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said that the concerns raised by Tejashwi Yadav have been vindicated.
“20 per cent of Biharis are migrant workers - how will they return to submit documents?” he questioned.
He also highlighted that the SC, in its prima facie opinion, suggested that the ECI consider documents like Aadhaar and ration cards for voter verification.
The verdict marks a key development in the politically charged debate over voter list integrity in poll-bound Bihar and is likely to intensify, given Supreme Court's intervention and observations made on July 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment