Byzanlink Selects Hedera To Advance Tokenized Financial Infrastructure For Institutional Markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byzanlink , a next-generation tokenization platform bridging traditional and decentralized finance, today announced a strategic partnership with the Hedera Foundation . In the first phase of the partnership, Byzanlink will integrate and deploy on the Hedera Network, the enterprise-grade public network renowned for its high-performance and energy-efficient distributed ledger technology. This collaboration marks a strategic step toward building a compliant, programmable infrastructure for tokenized financial assets.

Byzanlink is set to leverage Hedera's scalable and secure architecture to accelerate the development of tokenized real-world assets and expand institutional access to compliant, yield-generating financial instruments. The integration enables real-time settlement, increased transparency, and automated asset lifecycle management across a wide range of asset classes.

“We're excited to collaborate with the Hedera Foundation as we bring real-world financial assets onchain,” said Anbu Kannappan, Founder and CEO of Byzanlink. “Hedera's enterprise-grade capabilities align well with our vision of building secure, programmable, and transparent financial infrastructure for the future of global capital markets.”

As part of its long-term vision, Byzanlink is targeting the tokenization of over $100 million in real-world assets over the coming years, focused on enabling institutional access to secure, yield-generating financial instruments. Byzanlink's compliant architecture and partnership with Hedera position the platform to deliver scalable, transparent, and automation-driven solutions for the next generation of capital markets.

Byzanlink is developing an integrated platform that enables institutions, treasuries, and fintechs to interact with tokenized financial assets through a seamless and compliant framework. Through this integration, Byzanlink will leverage Hedera's Network to ensure scalable deployment and real-time settlement for tokenized asset classes.

“Byzanlink's infrastructure is aligned with our vision for enabling the next generation of institutional finance on Hedera,” said Vignesh Raja, Director of Business for Middle East & South Asia at Hedera Foundation. “We believe their model offers a compelling framework for tokenizing real-world assets at scale, and we're proud to support their growth.”

The collaboration will focus on key areas including technical integration, real-world asset token issuance, ecosystem collaboration, and expanded regional efforts across the Middle East and beyond.



About Byzanlink

Byzanlink is a multi-asset tokenization platform enabling institutional-grade access to real-world yield through blockchain infrastructure. Its core offerings focus on compliant, secure, and interoperable rails that connect traditional finance to digital economies.

About Hedera Foundation

Hedera Foundation drives the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise applications on the Hedera Network by empowering developers, builders, and innovators with resources and expert guidance. As a key entity in the Hedera ecosystem, the Foundation is dedicated to supporting projects through their journey from ideation to production, fostering growth and expanding the reach of the Hedera Network.

