Israel Announces Humanitarian Efforts for Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel has committed to a range of immediate humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip after engaging in "constructive dialogue" with the European Union, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, in a statement released on Thursday.
Kallas explained that as a result of the Israeli Cabinet's decisions and the positive discussions between the EU and Israel, Israel has agreed to take significant actions to address the humanitarian needs in Gaza.
She emphasized that these measures are set to be implemented in the coming days, with a focus on ensuring that “aid at scale must be delivered directly to the population” and that “measures will continue to be taken to ensure that there is no aid diversion to Hamas.”
Among the agreed actions are an increase in the number of trucks delivering both food and non-food supplies into Gaza daily.
Additional crossing points will be opened in both the northern and southern parts of the enclave, and new aid routes through Jordan and Egypt will be reopened.
Furthermore, the measures include facilitating the distribution of food through bakeries and public kitchens across Gaza, resuming fuel deliveries to power humanitarian operations, and working to restore vital infrastructure, such as reactivating power for a water desalination facility.
