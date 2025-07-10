TN CM Stalin Mocks EPS' Rally, Says TN Has Already Been Saved From AIADMK Rule

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 10 (IANS) DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday took a sharp dig at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's statewide campaign 'Save Tamil Nadu', stating there was no need to save a state that has already been rescued from the misrule of the previous AIADMK regime.

Instead, he quipped, Palaniswami should focus on“saving the AIADMK from the BJP's clutches.”

Speaking at a public function in Tiruvarur where he inaugurated completed projects, laid foundation stones for new ones, and distributed welfare assistance, CM Stalin said the Dravidian model government under his leadership is a continuation of the vision of late leader M. Karunanidhi.

“This government has ensured all-round development across sectors,” he said.

Highlighting key achievements in the agriculture sector, CM Stalin pointed out that the Mettur dam has been releasing water on the customary date of June 12 only under the current DMK regime.

He said this has led to increased paddy cultivation and higher food production.“Farmers are also getting better prices for their produce,” Stalin added.

Announcing a slew of development projects for Tiruvarur district, CM Stalin said a new commercial complex would be built in the Jubilee Market area at a cost of Rs 11 crore and also announced the establishment of a Tiruvarur Model School in Nannilam at a cost of Rs 56 crore, a Government Arts and Science College for Women at Mannargudi, and the renovation of local waterbodies at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

A detailed project report for a Nannilam bypass road would be prepared soon, and a statue of Nel Jayaraman will be erected at Thiruthuraipoondi, he said.

Despite the state facing a financial crunch and the Centre withholding its rightful share of funds, CM Stalin asserted that his government continues to push forward with development projects.

Taking a swipe at Palaniswami, he said,“How can you save Tamil Nadu when you cannot even save the AIADMK from the BJP? Earlier you were the dubbing artist for the BJP; now you've become its full-time spokesperson.”

Responding to EPS' criticism of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department building educational institutions, CM Stalin said the practice dates back to the tenure of former CM M. Bakthavachalam.

“The BJP government at the Centre is against education, and EPS seems to be echoing their stand,” he remarked.

CM Stalin also challenged Palaniswami to urge the BJP-led Centre to approve the Kalaignar University Bill, which is currently pending with Governor R.N. Ravi.

“If needed, we will fight legally to establish the university in Kumbakonam,” Stalin vowed.