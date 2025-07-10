How To Avoid Language Debate? Funny X Video Goes Viral Actor Paresh Rawal Too Can't Stop Laughing
The video, reposted by the actor, was captioned as“ How to Solve the Language Debate.” In the clip, a man is asked which language he speaks, a question that often sparks debate. Instead of answering, the man pretends to be deaf and mute, using gestures to communicate.Also Read | Bal Thackeray's old video resurfaces amid Hindi language row, MNS slapgate Paresh Rawal's reaction
Paresh Rawal shared the video on his official X handle with multiple laughing emojis. His post has garnered nearly 16k likes and over 300k views so far.
Social media reacts
Several netizens have reacted to Paresh Rawal's post, appreciating the humour.
One of the users wrote,“Best Way To Save Yourself.”
“That one is the world famous fuss free language.(sic),” another added.
A user stated,“Bilkul sahi kiya sir vo (He did the right thing).”
“You are absolutely fantastic Babu Bhaiya,” added another.
Also Read | Canara Bank staff criticised for not speaking Kannada, video sparks debate Language debate
The actor's post comes amid the ongoing language debate across the country. In April, the Maharashtra government decided to make Hindi a compulsory language for up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy.' This policy was rolled back last week amid pressure from allies and opposition.
The three-language policy was heavily criticised by the opposition parties, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which came together on July 5 to protest against the state government's reported decision.
Also Read | Man asks Grok how to escape MNS amid Marathi row | Check hilarious reply
“We are not against any language. We have always respected Hindi. People like us have always valued it. Our party uses Hindi in many ways. But the recent decision to make Hindi compulsory as the third language up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy' puts an unnecessary burden on children. It is both an academic and a linguistic issue," ANI quoted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference.
Apart from Maharasthra, language related-issues have been reported from Karnataka. Recently, A video surfaced showing a Kannada-speaking woman confronting a bank employee who was unable to assist her in the local language. The video went viral online.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment