Mehbooba Seeks EAM's Intervention To Save Indian Nurse On Death Row In Yemen

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention to save the Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen.

The former chief minister of J-K also appealed to people to donate generously for raising blood money needed for getting clemency for Nimisha Priya.

Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said,“Nimisha Priya an Indian nurse is facing execution in Yemen on 16th July. She was allegedly subjected to severe abuse and in an attempt to defend her herself a man died”.

She said Priya now faces the death penalty, and as per the Yemeni law, clemency is possible only through blood money.

“Request @DrSJaishankar to intervene immediately. Unfortunately till now the required funds and diplomatic pressure are both inadequate,” Mehbooba said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K urgently appealed to everyone, especially women, to donate generously so that the family of the nurse can pay it for clemency.