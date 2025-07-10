Mehbooba Seeks EAM's Intervention To Save Indian Nurse On Death Row In Yemen
The former chief minister of J-K also appealed to people to donate generously for raising blood money needed for getting clemency for Nimisha Priya.
Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.
She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.
In a post on X, Mehbooba said,“Nimisha Priya an Indian nurse is facing execution in Yemen on 16th July. She was allegedly subjected to severe abuse and in an attempt to defend her herself a man died”.Read Also Israel-Iran Conflict Has Given Tehran Leadership Role Of Muslim World: Mehbooba Video- 'I am Proud Of Iran': Mehbooba Mufti
She said Priya now faces the death penalty, and as per the Yemeni law, clemency is possible only through blood money.
“Request @DrSJaishankar to intervene immediately. Unfortunately till now the required funds and diplomatic pressure are both inadequate,” Mehbooba said.
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K urgently appealed to everyone, especially women, to donate generously so that the family of the nurse can pay it for clemency.
