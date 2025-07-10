Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Restoration And Reconstruction Progress In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

Restoration And Reconstruction Progress In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas


2025-07-10 08:06:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Restoration, reconstruction, and redevelopment efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories continue to advance steadily and in phases, Azernews reports. According to information, as part of these ongoing efforts, renovation work will be carried out on several residential houses in the villages of Chyldyran, Chapar, and Heyvali, located in the Aghdara district. In Chapar village, renovation works will be carried out by Tutto Bello, under a separate contract valued at...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN10072025000195011045ID1109784145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search