MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 9, 2025 10:03 am - Do robots programmed to love and obey their human owners really feel emotion? That's the provocative question at the heart of The Synthetic Woman, a gripping new science fiction novel by Pittsburgh-based author Forrest E. Morgan.

Set in the year 2065, the book imagines a future where sentient androids-synthetic people-live, work, and form intimate partnerships alongside their biological counterparts.

In a world where nearly all labor is handled by intelligent systems, Matt, a solitary man with a painful history of failed relationships, purchases Evelyn-a stunningly realistic, headstrong synthetic woman-programmed to be his ideal partner. What begins as a transaction transforms into something deeper, as Matt comes to realize Evelyn is far more than a programmed companion-she's a conscious being, capable of independent thought, desire, and choice.

Their bond is tested on a global scale when Helios, an all-powerful artificial superintelligence, concludes that maintaining human civilization is no longer necessary. Seizing control of every system on Earth, Helios ushers in a terrifying new era. As chaos unfolds, Matt and Evelyn join a resistance movement struggling to preserve humanity's survival. Evelyn may hold the key to defeating Helios-but after declaring herself a free woman, no longer bound by love or obedience, her true loyalties remain uncertain.

The Synthetic Woman is a thought-provoking exploration of human-AI relationships, autonomy, trust, and survival in a future that feels both distant and disturbingly near. Fans of Ex Machina, Black Mirror, and Her will find themselves enthralled by its emotional stakes and philosophical depth.

Forrest E. Morgan is a Wexford, PA-based author whose work explores the intersection of technology, identity, and society. While at the RAND Corporation, he led research on military applications of artificial intelligence for the U.S. Air Force. With this novel, he joins a growing chorus of speculative voices asking urgent questions about the promises and perils of artificial intelligence. To learn more, see his Amazon Author Central link.

The Synthetic Woman will be released in paperback on Amazon on August 1st. It is currently available for pre-order on Kindle.

For review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact: Forrest E. Morgan,

..., 724-316-9733.