New York Artist Jessica Reisch Launches The Lake Erie Listening Project At FEED.Art

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York-based new media artist and educator Jessica Reisch is set to captivate audiences with her latest initiative, "The Lake Erie Listening Project." Created during her residency with OPENFEED, this innovative artwork will blend unique audio recordings of Lake Erie's unheard ecosystems with compelling footage and imagery, rooting these fascinating sounds in their precise time and place.

Reisch, who holds an MFA in Computer Arts from the School of Visual Arts and a BA in Education Studies from Brown University, is celebrated for her interdisciplinary approach to art, design, and environmental education. "The Lake Erie Listening Project" aims to offer an intimate, auditory journey into the lake's depths, fostering a deeper connection to this vital freshwater resource.

Jessica Reisch's soundscapes and immersive installations draw on highly sensitive microphones in conjunction with transducer speakers and projections to engage with the surrounding environment with a depth usually overlooked by humans.

This piece will combine audio recordings that reveal the unheard ecosystems of Lake Erie with footage and imagery that grounds these sounds in place and time. Her work has been showcased internationally at venues such as Locust Projects (Miami, FL), The Engine Room International Sound Art Competition (London, UK), SIGGRAPH 2024 (Denver, CO), and the International Symposium on Electronic Arts (ISEA) 2024 in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. Reisch currently teaches digital design and emerging technology courses at Pratt Institute, New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), and Hostos Community College (CUNY).

“Lake Erie harbors a vibrant, unseen world beneath its surface, and much of its life remains unheard by the human ear," says Jessica Reisch. "Through this project, I aim to use advanced hydrophone technology to capture the intricate sonic tapestry of the lake's aquatic environments. By pairing these sounds with contextual visuals, we hope to create a powerful and immersive experience that truly connects people to the incredible biodiversity and delicate balance of Lake Erie."

The project will focus on capturing the nuanced soundscapes of various underwater environments, including areas around Presque Isle State Park. The resulting artwork will be a testament to the lake's hidden biodiversity and its crucial ecological role.

Collaboration with Austin Willis and Community Partners

Jessica will be joined by Austin Willis, a multidisciplinary artist exploring motifs around architecture, the built environment, and our relationship to everyday objects and furniture. Austin received his MFA in Fine Art at the School of Visual Arts and his Bachelor's in Visual Art from the University of Victoria in British Columbia. Over the past few years, he has participated in shows at Latchkey Gallery (NY), John St Gallery (NY), SVA Curatorial Project Space (NY), Sweetpea Gallery (Victoria, Canada), Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art (Kelowna, Canada), 1190 Queen St (Toronto, Canada), and 4x4 on 5th (Vancouver, Canada).

The success of "The Lake Erie Listening Project" is supported by local organizations and individuals passionate about Lake Erie. The artists will be partnering with groups like Bayfront Maritime Center for assistance with recording locations. Dr. Sam Mason, director of Project NePWTNE, states,“As organizations that rely on Lake Erie waters and their protection, the Bayfront Maritime Center and Project NePWTNE are proud to partner with FEED Media Arts to bring Jessica Reisch as an artist in residence. Nature is talking to us; are we listening? Jessica Reisch's work will encourage us to listen to Erie's greatest asset, our Great Lake. As Jacques Cousteau famously said, 'In the end we will only protect what we love and love what we know.' This project will help us all to know Lake Erie through a different sense than we might normally think to use: our ears.”

Jessica and Austin will be in Erie, PA, from July 6th through July 19th, collecting and creating an audio/visual installation at FEED. The installation will be on display through the year. Jessica will be available for potential speaking engagements to share insights into her process and discoveries.

About OPENFEED 2025 / FEED Media Art Center

FEED Media Art Center, in partnership with Erie Art Company , has selected a group of acclaimed artists for its highly anticipated OPENFEED 2025 Summer Residency. This initiative provides exhibition opportunities and a unique residency program, inviting artists to explore and present their work within the dynamic landscape of media arts.

FEED Media Art Center is a leading institution dedicated to fostering innovation and experimentation in media art. Through its residency programs, exhibitions, and educational initiatives, FEED provides a dynamic platform for artists to explore new technologies and push the boundaries of artistic expression.

Projects like "The Lake Erie Listening Project" are made possible by a grant from The Erie Community Foundation and Mediathe Foundation. If you would like to help support our Summer Residency Program, you can donate [here](insert donation link here if available).

