Suicide booming strikes Somalia's capital
(MENAFN) A suicide bombing carried out by an al-Shabab militant struck a military academy in Somalia's capital on Wednesday, marking another assault in the group’s ongoing campaign, according to accounts from witnesses and police sources.
A police officer, who requested anonymity, stated that the attacker wore an explosive vest and triggered the blast at the Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy, which is situated close to the Ministry of Defense.
"There are casualties, which I cannot confirm now, but al-Shabab targeted people, including foreigners, at the facility," the officer said.
While the exact number of victims has not been officially released, al-Shabab has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the bombing.
The extremist group, known for its frequent attacks against both civilians and government personnel, has not provided any details regarding how many individuals were harmed in the incident.
