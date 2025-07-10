403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria’s wildfire threats thousands of civilians
(MENAFN) Wildfires sweeping through Syria’s northwestern Latakia province have directly impacted around 1,900 families, with thousands more in potential danger, according to reports from the United Nations humanitarian agency on Wednesday.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the fires, which began on July 2, have now spread to over 40 ignition sites, consuming vast areas of pine forests, farmland, and the outskirts of rural communities.
The destruction has led to widespread displacement and a sharp increase in emergency needs, particularly for housing, water access, and basic services.
According to the agency, many of the most severely affected locations are home to returning refugees, and a visible drop in returnees has been recorded since the fires began.
In response to the growing crisis, Syria has launched an emergency aid effort in partnership with the World Food Programme. The country’s agriculture official, Amjad Badr, stated via national media that approximately 15,000 hectares of land have been damaged. He added that those affected will receive assistance in the form of farming supplies and support for infrastructure restoration.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the fires, which began on July 2, have now spread to over 40 ignition sites, consuming vast areas of pine forests, farmland, and the outskirts of rural communities.
The destruction has led to widespread displacement and a sharp increase in emergency needs, particularly for housing, water access, and basic services.
According to the agency, many of the most severely affected locations are home to returning refugees, and a visible drop in returnees has been recorded since the fires began.
In response to the growing crisis, Syria has launched an emergency aid effort in partnership with the World Food Programme. The country’s agriculture official, Amjad Badr, stated via national media that approximately 15,000 hectares of land have been damaged. He added that those affected will receive assistance in the form of farming supplies and support for infrastructure restoration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment