Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria’s wildfire threats thousands of civilians

Syria’s wildfire threats thousands of civilians


2025-07-10 07:47:47
(MENAFN) Wildfires sweeping through Syria’s northwestern Latakia province have directly impacted around 1,900 families, with thousands more in potential danger, according to reports from the United Nations humanitarian agency on Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the fires, which began on July 2, have now spread to over 40 ignition sites, consuming vast areas of pine forests, farmland, and the outskirts of rural communities.

The destruction has led to widespread displacement and a sharp increase in emergency needs, particularly for housing, water access, and basic services.

According to the agency, many of the most severely affected locations are home to returning refugees, and a visible drop in returnees has been recorded since the fires began.

In response to the growing crisis, Syria has launched an emergency aid effort in partnership with the World Food Programme. The country’s agriculture official, Amjad Badr, stated via national media that approximately 15,000 hectares of land have been damaged. He added that those affected will receive assistance in the form of farming supplies and support for infrastructure restoration.

MENAFN10072025000045017281ID1109783999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search