Verifone And Deluxe Strengthen Partnership To Power Unified Payments On Verifone Next-Gen Victa Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration between Verifone's Victa devices and the Deluxe Payments Platform delivers a seamless, flexible checkout experience for enterprise merchants and their customers.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone , the leading payment devices and services company, is expanding its partnership with Deluxe , a trusted payments and data company. As part of this collaboration, Verifone's next-gen Victa devices will integrate seamlessly with the Deluxe Payments Platform, empowering Deluxe and their independent software vendors (ISVs) to deliver fast, secure and modern in-store payments experiences to merchants.

“Verifone and Deluxe have a strong track record of providing trusted payment solutions to merchants across the Americas,” said Rajeev Yerukalapudi, EVP, Global Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Verifone.“This partnership streamlines in-store payment acceptance for software providers – enabling faster time to market and a more seamless, scalable path to growth.”









This expanded partnership streamlines how enterprise merchants deliver secure, modern commerce experiences at scale.

Touchless, flexible and friction-free in-store payments experiences

The seamless integration of Verifone's durable, high-performance devices with the Deluxe Payments Platform enables fast, flexible in-store payments wherever business happens. From Verifone's biometric face and palm authentication to mobile and countertop solutions, merchants can deliver frictionless, touchless checkout experiences tailored to today's in-store shoppers.

A scalable device suite that fits seamlessly into your current tech stack

Merchants can meet today's demands with rugged, mobile, and OS-agnostic Verifone devices that integrate effortlessly into existing POS environments. With flexible options like SoftPOS and payment puck add-ons, providers can scale quickly and cost-effectively to bring modern payment experiences to market without replacing core infrastructure.

Payment solutions that prioritize security and sustainability

Verifone Victa devices meet the highest security standards - PCI PTS 6.x approved and engineered for future PCI 7.x compliance - combining industry-leading protection with remote anti-skimming detection to help prevent fraud. But the Verifone Victa line is not just built for security protection – it's also built responsibly. Designed with sustainability at the core, Victa devices are on track to use 60% recycled plastic by 2026 and already ship in packaging free of single-use plastics.

“This partnership is about giving our merchants access to the latest enterprise-grade devices-and the advanced capabilities that come with them,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe.“By integrating Victa with our Deluxe Payments Platform, we're simplifying device onboarding, speeding up activation, and empowering software partners to deliver more reliable in-store experiences.”

The strengthened collaboration unlocks new opportunities for software and solution providers to scale faster and reach more merchants. These experiences are powered by the trusted performance of Verifone devices within the Deluxe payments ecosystem.

Discover how Verifone and Deluxe can help software providers and merchants scale faster with seamless, secure in-store payment solutions: .

About

Deluxe

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers' most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at .

Verifone

The world's leading brands trust Verifone for global payments. We enable distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid – by combining our flexible payments platform comprised of devices, applications, services, acquiring and more, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise – to eliminate complexity and expand what's possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at .

Verifone Media Contact

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at