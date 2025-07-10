Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Armenian Leaders Prepare for Talks

2025-07-10 05:46:39
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to have a one-on-one meeting in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

According to a declaration issued by the Azerbaijani presidency on Wednesday, the encounter between Aliyev and Pashinyan will take place in Abu Dhabi as a part of the ongoing reconciliation efforts between the two neighboring countries in the South Caucasus region.

The Armenian government also verified the arrangement through a statement posted on Telegram, mentioning that the discussions will occur during Pashinyan’s official visit to the Gulf state.

Additionally, the announcement noted that Pashinyan is expected to hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, later the same day.

