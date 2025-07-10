403
VBJ Since 1900 Unveils Extravagant AADI Festival Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 10th July 2025: VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand has announced the launch of its six-week long 'Extravagant Aadi' festival campaign from 11th July to 17th August 2025. As part of this festive initiative, VBJ Since 1900 is offering exclusive Aadi discounts across all its categories – Gold, Diamond, Silver, Solitaire, Platinum and Precious Stone jewellery.
VBJ Since 1900 takes immense pride in being the makers of the historic Sengol, a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years, the Sengol was unearthed by the VBJ team, who meticulously researched and identified it. This significant discovery culminated in the Sengol being installed in India's new Parliament building, right beside the Speaker's chair-marking the brand's deep connection to India's rich cultural and national heritage. Carrying forward this spirit of tradition, with the extravagant Aadi campaign, VBJ Since 1900 is offering customers 20% off on making charges and VA for gold, diamond, silver, platinum and precious stone jewellery; 10% off on silver jewellery and 3–5% off on solitaire diamonds. These offers are valid at VBJ's showrooms in Anna Salai, Anna Nagar and also in their Dallas, Frisco (USA).
Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ Since 1900, said,“Aadi is a sacred time of worship, prosperity and devotion. At VBJ Since 1900, we celebrate this spirit with exquisite designs and collections that blend legacy with innovation. Patrons can experience the joy of owning beautifully handcrafted jewellery.” Adding to this, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ Since 1900, shared,“VBJ has long stood for trust and tradition. Through our Extravagant Aadi campaign, we aim to reach out to a wider audience. Our customers can also benefit from our customisation options, quick delivery timelines, and the assurance of quality that comes with every VBJ piece.”
Customers are invited to visit early to explore the widest festive selection and take-home jewellery that celebrates both tradition and personal milestones.
About VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over six generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ Since 1900 blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs.
VBJ Since 1900's digital presence allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
