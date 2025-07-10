The Ulysses Trust Receives £10,000 Donation From Cambridge Management Consulting To Support Cadets
The donation was marked by a formal cheque presentation at Cambridge MC's HQ in London, where representatives from Cambridge Management Consulting met with Polly Marsh, CEO of The Ulysses Trust, to celebrate the shared values of leadership, resilience, and public service that unite the two organisations.
The Ulysses Trust's CEO, Polly Marsh, said“The Ulysses Trust is thrilled to be working with Cambridge Management Consulting, who believe in our shared goal to develop confident and resilient young people through challenge and adventure - this generous donation will go to support as many cadets as possible to benefit from life changing expeditions in the UK and abroad".
The Ulysses Trust provides financial assistance to help cadets and reservists to undertake expeditions that develop essential life skills, including teamwork, perseverance, and self-confidence. These experiences often have a lasting impact, inspiring participants to reach their full potential both personally and professionally.
“It's an enormous pleasure for Cambridge Management Consulting to support The Ulysses Trust,” said Tim Passingham, Cambridge MC Founder and Chairman.“This donation comes from proceeds generated by our work in the Falkland Islands. Given our passion for supporting children and young people, we wanted to contribute to a youth charity with connections to the Falklands. With The Ulysses Trust having been founded by Philip Neame MBE - who led D Company, 2 Para, in the Falklands War- it felt like the perfect charity for us to support and to begin building a deeper relationship with in the future.”
This generous support from Cambridge Management Consulting will help unlock even more opportunities for young people across the UK, enabling them to benefit from the transformational power of outdoor adventure and challenge. Without this financial support many of the participants would simply not be able to afford to take part.
About The Ulysses Trust
The Ulysses Trust is a registered charity that supports adventurous activities and expeditions for the UK's Volunteer Reserve and Cadet Forces. Since its founding, the Trust has helped 44,000 of individuals undertake life-changing journeys of personal development.
About Cambridge Management Consulting
Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC) is an international consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes have a better impact on the world. Founded in Cambridge, UK, initially to help the start-up community, Cambridge MC has grown to over 200 consultants working on projects in 22 countries. Our capabilities focus on supporting the private and public sector with their people, process and digital technology challenges.
What makes Cambridge Management Consulting unique is that it doesn't employ consultants - only senior executives with real industry or government experience and the skills to advise their clients from a place of true credibility. Our team strives to have a highly positive impact on all the organisations they serve. We are confident there is no business or enterprise that we cannot help transform for the better.
Cambridge Management Consulting has offices or legal entities in Cambridge, London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Helsinki, with further expansion planned in future.
