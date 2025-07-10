Pay Government With ACH Direct Deposit Software, Securely

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're incredibly excited to launch ezACH, a game-changer for accountants looking to streamline client payment processes! For a one-time fee of just $199, you get unlimited accounts and deposits, eliminating those pesky recurring costs and saving you both time and money. It's secure, efficient, and integrates seamlessly with other Halfpricesoft products – it's a total win-win!" said Halfpricesoft Founder, Dr. Ge

Accountants often manage financial transactions on behalf of individuals, businesses, or organizations, which includes writing checks for a wide range of purposes. This can involve issuing payroll checks to employees, paying vendors and service providers for goods or services rendered, covering operational expenses such as rent and utilities, submitting tax payments to government agencies, reimbursing employees for business-related expenses, and handling refunds or charitable contributions .

Key Advantages of ezACH for Deposits

1 . Flat-Rate Pricing Pay only $199 per installation-no monthly subscription, no per payment fees. Process unlimited direct deposits, including government payments (Check with your bank to find out if they charge per transaction.)

2 . High Security & Reliability Eliminate risks tied to paper checks-like loss, theft, or damage. Built to NACHA standards and compatible with all banks .

3 . Multi-Account & Multi-Entity Support Manage payments across multiple bank accounts and entities (employees, vendors, contractors, and government) - ideal for businesses with diverse obligations

4 . Time-Saving Automation Import payment data from other Halfpricesoft .com products (like ezPaycheck or ezCheckPrinting) or CSV files, generate your ACH file, and go-no manual entry .

FAQs to better understand how to navigate ezACH software

. How do I know if ezACH is the right fit for my business needs ? Clients seeking a cost-effective solution can use ezPaycheck and ezACH to easily pay employees and collect funds-ezACH creates an ACH file ready for bank upload. Learn more about ACH Deposit and ezACH deposit software works

. Can I import my data? Yes, with ezACH software , customers can easily add a client manually or import data from .csv file.

. What is the cost to purchase and use ezACH? For $199.00 with no recurring or hidden fees, clients can upload unlimited deposits for unlimited companies. To use ezACH software, your bank account must support the ACH payment feature. Please ask your bank if they have any fees associated with direct deposits. Clients can test deposits for up to $4.99 with the trial version. Even better , all data added in to the trial versions will remain in the paid version. No adding data twice!

All potential clients are invited to download and test ezACH for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation. The only restriction is that the total amount to be deposited cannot exceed $4.99 for the testing. Don't wait! Start your free trial today

For over two decades, Halfpricesoft has been a trusted partner to thousands of U.S. businesses, delivering powerful and affordable software solutions designed to simplify everyday operations. From online and desktop payroll tools to employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W2, 1099, 1095 filing, and ezACH direct deposit software-Halfpricesoft offers everything small business owners need to stay compliant, save time, and run more efficiently. Whether you're managing payroll in-house or streamlining tax reporting, our easy-to-use software is built to help you take control and grow with confidence.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft