Almost 20 Years After Singur, Mamata & Tata Group Bury The Hatchet - As Ratan Tata Said, 'Bengal Not Closed Chapter'
On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee met with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the Nabanna State Secretariat in Howrah. The meeting primarily focused on exploring industrial opportunities and investment prospects in the state.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said, "The meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development."
Later, the party posted on X,“Smt. @MamataOfficial hosted Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal's industrial growth and emerging opportunities. The meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development.”Also Read | Tata Sons holds first board meeting after Air India plane crash – Check details Why the meeting matters
Mamata Banerjee battled the CPI(M) regime in West Bengal for decades - in the Assembly and on the streets- but things turned in her favour with the Singur protests in 2006. The agitation was against the alleged forcible farmland acquisition for the Tata Motors Nano plant. Another major protest followed in Nandigram in 2007.
These protests are widely seen as the turning points that led to Mamta's rise to power in Bengal in 2011, ending 34 straight years of CPI(M) rule.
In 2008, then Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata announced the relocation of the Nano plant to Gujarat, expressing frustration over the opposition protest led by Mamata Banerjee.Also Read | 'Land grab' that brought Mamata Banerjee to power, now challenges TMC in Bengal
With Tata saying,“I think Banerjee pulled the trigger,” Mamata hit back, saying, "It is an unfortunate comment of an individual blaming me for the pullout decision at Singur."
However, even then, Tata had categorically mentioned,“Bengal is not a closed chapter.”
Now, almost 20 years later, the meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Chandrasekaran signals a potential thaw in relationships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment