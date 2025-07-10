UAE Team Unveils World's First AI-Designed Helmet At Tour De France

In a groundbreaking fusion of technology and sport, the UAE Team Emirates–XRG debuted a new helmet on July 8 at the Tour de France - the first ever designed using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The helmet was developed by Abu Dhabi-based AI company G42 in partnership with Italian manufacturer MET Helmets.“The helmet's unique livery was created using advanced AI tools to interpret movement through airflow and negative space, blending data, performance, and creativity,” according to G42.

The Tour de France, a 21-day cycling race that began on Saturday, July 5, continues until July 27, with the UAE team now showcasing innovation not just in performance but in gear as well.

GenAI helmet design competition

In addition to unveiling the helmet, G42 has launched Helmetverse - a global design competition inviting fans to create their own AI-generated helmet artwork using simple text prompts. Participants can upload their designs to the Helmetverse website, where users can vote on their favourites.

Top entries will be reviewed by experts from G42, UAE Team Emirates–XRG, and MET Helmets. The winning design will be worn by the UAE team during the 2026 UAE Tour, marking the first time a fan-designed helmet appears in a professional race. Submissions are open until September 15.

As the official AI partner of UAE Team Emirates–XRG, G42 said they“will work closely with the team to explore ways AI can improve performance, training, and fan engagement”.

The collaboration underscores the UAE team's leadership both on and off the road, following recent Tour de France victories and top rankings in the UCI World Tour.