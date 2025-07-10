LONDON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announces updates to its English language testing portfolio. These include enhancements to the Pearson Test of English (PTE) and the launch of the Pearson English Express Test, bringing new advances in secure, accurate, and trusted assessments. Together, they demonstrate Pearson's commitment to improving the testing experience for governments, universities, and test takers worldwide.

Enhancements to the Pearson Test of English (PTE)

Pearson Advances English Language Assessment with Enhanced PTE and New Express Test

Starting in August 2025, PTE Academic will introduce two new speaking tasks: "Respond to a Situation" and "Summarize a Group Discussion". These additions precisely assess how test takers communicate in real-world situations, demonstrating key skills needed for academic and professional success.

The scoring model is also being enhanced, with advanced AI working alongside human experts to better detect copied or unoriginal responses.

To help test takers perform at their best, Pearson has introduced new preparation resources tailored to the enhanced PTE Academic, including scored practice tests, PTE expert courseware, test taker webinars, and video content.

Trusted fundamentals remain

The core features of PTE remain: it is fully computer-based, primarily AI scored, and delivers fast results, typically within two days. The test continues to be trusted by more than 3,500 institutions and millions of learners worldwide.

Growth in global test center network

PTE's secure test center network continues to expand worldwide, with 30 centers opened so far in 2025, bringing the total to 517 locations. New openings across Canada, China, Australia, India, Vietnam, and 12 other countries are supporting growth in key migration and study abroad markets .

Introducing the Pearson English Express Test

Responding to demand for a trusted, accessible test for US-bound learners, Pearson is launching the Pearson English Express Test, a new online assessment to expand access to secure testing.

The one-hour test can be taken anytime, anywhere, offering an affordable alternative for those without access to a test center. Results are available within minutes, with a certified report delivered in under 48 hours.

Meeting university needs

The Pearson English Express Test addresses the growing demand from universities for secure and accurate English proficiency assessments. Institutions can set scores using Pearson's Global Scale of English (GSE) proficiency scale and receive results through the same secure platform used for PTE Academic.

Universities will receive samples of written and spoken responses for added assurance. Security features leverage Pearson's 30 years of expertise, and include identity and equipment checks, human oversight, and dual-camera monitoring of the test environment.

Sharon Hague, President of English Language Learning at Pearson, said:

"As English becomes ever more important for global education, careers, and migration, we are investing in the future of assessment. We know that English tests must reflect the skills people need to thrive in academic and professional settings and deliver results institutions can trust when the stakes are high. We're responding with enhanced test security and new tasks that better reflect real-world communication. And because these are life-changing moments for test takers, we're providing new preparation tools to help them feel confident and ready on test day."

Helping more learners take the next step

Pearson's latest investments meet the different needs of governments, institutions, and learners worldwide, as part of an ongoing program of innovation and development.

Enhancements to PTE Academic take effect from 7 August 2025, with further information available on our website.

The Pearson English Express Test will be available from Q4 in Brazil, Mexico, the US, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, with additional markets to follow in 2026.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pearson

