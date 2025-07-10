403
Severe Storms Batter Asia-Pacific Region
(MENAFN) Severe weather battered the Asia-Pacific region on Wednesday, resulting in one confirmed death and four missing individuals in southwest China’s Yunnan province amid relentless heavy rainfall, media reported.
Rescue teams are actively engaged in search operations to locate those unaccounted for.
China has issued warnings for numerous areas, including parts of the east and south, forecasting continuous heavy rains from 8 p.m. Wednesday local time (1200 GMT) through to 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a state-run media.
In response, Beijing raised its weather alert to orange—the third tier in a four-level warning system—urging authorities to closely monitor developments and prepare for possible evacuations.
South Korea is battling an intense heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 35° Celsius (95° Fahrenheit) and expected to persist through Thursday, as reported by a news site.
Meanwhile, Indonesia faces an unusual onslaught of heavy rains during its dry season, media noted. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency predicts that these severe downpours will last until September.
In Taiwan, the heavy rains are forecast to provide some relief from the ongoing heat, according to a newspaper. However, Taitung County’s valley regions and the remote Matsu Islands are still expected to see daytime temperatures reach 35° Celsius.
Authorities have issued heavy rain warnings for multiple cities.
The Philippines has also issued flood warnings across several areas affected by monsoon rains, as reported by a newspaper.
