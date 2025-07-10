403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French investigators invade HQ of largest opposition party
(MENAFN) French financial investigators raided the Paris headquarters of the National Rally (RN) on Wednesday, prompting party leader Jordan Bardella to accuse the government of political persecution. The early-morning operation focused on documents and communications tied to the RN’s political campaigns.
Bardella, who leads the right-wing party closely linked to former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, denounced the raid as “a new harassment campaign.” He claimed the search was meant to create media spectacle and undermine the country's democratic norms. “This has nothing to do with justice and everything to do with politics,” Bardella stated on social media.
The investigation follows a March court ruling that found Le Pen and other RN officials guilty of misusing European Union funds, resulting in Le Pen’s immediate five-year disqualification from holding public office. The RN has condemned the ruling, arguing it’s an attempt to block Le Pen from running in the 2027 presidential election.
According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the latest search is linked to an investigation into loans the party received from private individuals. With traditional bank financing reportedly unavailable, the RN sought alternative funding methods. Under French law, political party loans must adhere to strict rules, including caps and specific repayment terms.
While no charges have been filed yet, investigators are examining whether some of these loans were actually undisclosed donations. Christian Charpy, head of the national campaign finance watchdog CNCCFP, has previously raised concerns over the legality of the RN’s funding practices.
The National Rally has become a powerful political force in France, now holding the largest single faction in the National Assembly. Despite its rising popularity, the party has faced coordinated opposition from mainstream rivals, who joined forces to prevent it from forming a government in last year’s snap elections. President Emmanuel Macron, having lost his legislative majority in 2022, continues to grapple with a more fragmented and contentious political landscape.
Bardella, who leads the right-wing party closely linked to former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, denounced the raid as “a new harassment campaign.” He claimed the search was meant to create media spectacle and undermine the country's democratic norms. “This has nothing to do with justice and everything to do with politics,” Bardella stated on social media.
The investigation follows a March court ruling that found Le Pen and other RN officials guilty of misusing European Union funds, resulting in Le Pen’s immediate five-year disqualification from holding public office. The RN has condemned the ruling, arguing it’s an attempt to block Le Pen from running in the 2027 presidential election.
According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the latest search is linked to an investigation into loans the party received from private individuals. With traditional bank financing reportedly unavailable, the RN sought alternative funding methods. Under French law, political party loans must adhere to strict rules, including caps and specific repayment terms.
While no charges have been filed yet, investigators are examining whether some of these loans were actually undisclosed donations. Christian Charpy, head of the national campaign finance watchdog CNCCFP, has previously raised concerns over the legality of the RN’s funding practices.
The National Rally has become a powerful political force in France, now holding the largest single faction in the National Assembly. Despite its rising popularity, the party has faced coordinated opposition from mainstream rivals, who joined forces to prevent it from forming a government in last year’s snap elections. President Emmanuel Macron, having lost his legislative majority in 2022, continues to grapple with a more fragmented and contentious political landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment