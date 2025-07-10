Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intense Heatwave Sparks Wildfires Across Italy


2025-07-10 03:30:07
(MENAFN) An intense heatwave that recently scorched Europe has had a devastating impact on Italy, igniting wildfires, injuring scores of people, and driving a spike in heat-related fatalities, according to local officials and international research findings.

In recent days, wildfires swept through multiple Italian regions as vast areas of the country were placed under red alert for dangerous heat conditions. Though temperatures began to ease back to seasonal levels on Monday, the consequences of the extreme weather event are still unfolding.

Fire crews were dispatched to combat blazes across Sicily, near Naples, and throughout Rome. One fire broke out in a residential building in the capital, reportedly fueled by the prolonged heat and arid conditions. Emergency responders safely evacuated all residents and several pets, with only minor injuries reported.

Another serious incident occurred last Friday when a gas station in Rome exploded, injuring at least 45 individuals—including firefighters and police. Officials stated the blast happened during a routine fuel transfer. An inquiry is ongoing to determine if the extreme heat was a contributing factor. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that one of the injured victims had succumbed to their wounds.

At the height of the crisis, 21 of Italy’s 27 largest cities were placed under red alert, a designation indicating that the heat posed health risks even to people without pre-existing conditions.

In recent years, Italy has been battered by increasingly severe weather events, including landslides, floods, prolonged droughts, violent storms, and collapsing glaciers. This latest heatwave marks the nation’s first major climate-driven emergency of the year.

