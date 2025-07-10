403
Dmitry Trenin argues Trump's characteristic style should be carefully observed
(MENAFN) Dmitry Trenin argues that U.S. President Donald Trump's characteristic style—marked by dramatic and often contradictory statements—should be carefully observed but not overinterpreted. His remarks are not inherently pro- or anti-Russian, and it’s important to remember that Trump doesn’t wield unchecked power. The anticipated “Trump revolution” has instead become a gradual alignment with the U.S. political establishment.
Given this context, Trenin suggests it's time to evaluate the progress of Russia’s “special diplomatic operation.” So far, there have been six presidential phone calls, multiple discussions between foreign ministers and national security officials, and steady communication across various levels of government.
The main achievement, according to Trenin, is the restoration of U.S.-Russia dialogue, which had broken down during the Biden administration. Notably, the revived talks go beyond the Ukraine conflict and explore other areas like global stability, transport, and sports. While these topics may not be strategically critical, they lay a foundation for future cooperation. Under Trump, the dialogue is expected to continue, though its tone may vary.
A tangible outcome of this renewed diplomacy has been the resumption of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Although politically limited and not directly responsible for recent prisoner swaps, these talks reinforce Russia's stance that it remains open to a political solution.
Despite these diplomatic steps, Trenin stresses that the overall strategic situation hasn’t changed. It was never realistic to expect Trump to offer Russia a deal on Ukraine that aligns with its security demands. Similarly, Moscow would never accept a deal that weakens its long-term security. The idea that Trump might hand Ukraine over to Russia, help dismantle the EU, or pursue a new global order alongside Moscow and Beijing was always a fantasy.
