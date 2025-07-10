403
Video Games Are Transforming Culture, Careers
(MENAFN) Video games, once dismissed as mere amusement or children’s pastime, have evolved into significant cultural phenomena influencing professional paths, social behaviors, and even mental health.
As augmented reality, the metaverse, and virtual environments expand swiftly, the boundary between gaming and everyday life is becoming increasingly blurred.
Specialists assert that this transformation is only in its early stages.
Eric Barone—better known as ConcernedApe and the creator behind the indie sensation Stardew Valley—shared with a news agency that his journey into game development began after he graduated with a computer science degree and faced challenges finding employment.
Inspired by his beloved childhood game Harvest Moon, he launched Stardew Valley in 2016.
Barone explained, “I think the world is so chaotic.” He added, “You’re looking for something that’s de-stressing, not more stress.”
He described gaming as a “comfortable escape” for individuals overwhelmed by everyday pressures, noting that “as the world gets crazier and crazier,” the need for such retreats continues to rise.
For Jann Mardenborough, this form of escapism evolved into a career.
He started playing Gran Turismo at the age of seven and eventually triumphed in the GT Academy, a contest designed to turn gamers into professional drivers.
His proficiency in gaming secured him a spot in the professional racing world.
“I was proof of that concept,” Mardenborough remarked. “I’d done nothing, just PlayStation in my room with a dream of making it into the sport I love.”
