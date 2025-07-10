Trump Threatens 'Un-American' BRICS With 10% Tariff

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) London – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a forthcoming 10% tariff on all BRICS nations, including India, citing the bloc's alleged aim to“hurt America” and undermine the U.S. dollar's global dominance.

“Anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10 percent charge pretty soon,” Trump declared at the White House, doubling down on claims that the alliance-comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members-is working to replace the dollar as the global standard.

The statement follows a BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, where member nations condemned recent military strikes on Iran and criticized trade-distorting tariffs. Trump interpreted the summit's tone and the group's financial ambitions as a direct threat to U.S. interests.

“This bloc wants to destroy the dollar,” Trump warned, adding,“If you have a stupid president, you lose the standard. We can't let that happen.”

The new tariff threat, part of a broader protectionist push, adds pressure on India, which is negotiating a vital trade deal with Washington. India has not responded publicly to Trump's remarks but is believed to be quietly recalibrating its BRICS position, emphasizing its neutrality on the bloc's currency ambitions.

Read Also Netanyahu, Accused War Crimes, Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize US Close To Making Trade Deal With India: Trump

With India poised to chair BRICS in 2026, it may seek to distance itself from more confrontational members like China and Russia. Delhi hopes its strategic importance and non-alignment on currency issues will earn it leniency from the U.S.

Trump's announcement also follows a separate threat of 25% tariffs on key U.S. trading partners-including Japan and South Korea-set to begin August 1 unless new trade deals are reached.

The tariffs risk disrupting global trade and raising costs, with ripple effects for both U.S. consumers and major exporters.