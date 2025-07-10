ED Books 29 Actors, Influencers, Youtubers In Online Betting Linked PMLA Case
These outlets are alleged to have generated“illicit” funds worth crores of rupees through illegal betting and gambling, the sources said.
The federal probe agency has taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to book its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
About 29 celebrities, including Deverakonda, Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, TV host Srimukhi apart from local social media influencers and YouTubers have been booked in the ED case.
These celebrities are suspected to have“endorsed” online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365 etc. in lieu of getting celebrity or endorsement fee, the sources said.Read Also Probe Agency ED Attaches Yacht, Assets Worth Rs 131 Crore In Forex Case Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Wanted To 'Usurp' Rs 2,000 Crore Company: Probe Agency
Some of these“well known” persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.
The ED is expected to record their statements in the coming days even as it is collecting more FIRs and looking for more complainants who were duped or cheated by these betting platforms.
A comprehensive investigation is underway to find the estimated amount of the“proceeds of crime” generated by these apps and the exact role of the celebrities. Their guilt will be decided following recording of their statements and version, the sources said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment