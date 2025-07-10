Azerbaijan's Crude Prices Climb As Global Benchmarks Advance

These recent increases are notable amid fluctuating global oil dynamics and are particularly significant for Azerbaijan, which has based its 2025 state budget on an average oil price of $70 per barrel. The current price trends indicate a potentially favorable fiscal outlook for the country, given that actual market prices are exceeding budgetary forecasts.

