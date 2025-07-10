403
Ghana-China Trade Climbs to USD11.8B in 2024
(MENAFN) Bilateral trade between Ghana and China surged by 7.1% in 2024, reaching a total of 11.8 billion U.S. dollars, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa announced Tuesday, as reported by media.
Speaking at the opening ceremony commemorating 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Tong emphasized the significance of this trade milestone, describing it as proof of their growing economic partnership.
"Our economic bond keeps strengthening. China remains Ghana's largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment," he said.
Tong also noted that numerous Chinese companies have made major investments across key industries in Ghana—including infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, aviation, green energy, and oil refining. These ventures, he said, have not only spurred job creation but also contributed to the country's ongoing industrial development.
Reflecting on six and a half decades of bilateral relations, the ambassador credited successive administrations for nurturing the longstanding friendship. "Our political mutual trust continues to deepen," he said.
He further praised the rising level of cultural and interpersonal engagement between the two countries, specifically acknowledging the Ghana-China Friendship Association (GHACHIFA) for its pivotal role in fostering closer ties.
GHACHIFA Chairman Anani Demuyakor highlighted the increasing interest in Chinese language studies within Ghanaian schools as a key step in overcoming communication barriers.
"In the next few years, we will work to deepen the mutual understanding between Ghanaians and Chinese living in Ghana," Demuyakor said.
