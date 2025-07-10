US Tariffs On Kazakh Goods Prompt Tokayev To Address Trump
According to the information, Tokayev made it clear that Kazakhstan, a partner in the trade and investment game with the United States for quite some time, is all in when it comes to nurturing fair, predictable, and mutually beneficial trade relations.
"The President of Kazakhstan confirmed the country's readiness to continue constructive dialogue aimed at developing a rational solution to trade issues," the statement reads.
Furthermore, Tokayev articulated a strong conviction that a synergistic resolution regarding the trade dilemma is attainable.
Earlier, on July 7, 2025, an official notification was received from the President of the United States announcing the introduction of new import tariffs starting August 1, 2025, affecting a number of countries, including Kazakhstan. A flat rate of 25 percent has been set for all goods exported from Kazakhstan to the US.
