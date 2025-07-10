War Update: 201 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Over Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shared the update on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, Russian troops launched five missile strikes using 14 missiles, conducted 74 airstrikes, dropping 122 guided bombs, and carried out 5,120 shelling attacks, including 113 from multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, Russia deployed 4,037 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Okhrimivka, Kruhle, Odradne, and Artilne in the Kharkiv region; Shakhove, Poltavka, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Rusyn Yar, and Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region; Verbove, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, and Mykhailivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck 13 concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control centers, and two Russian command and observation posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 14 clashes were recorded. The enemy launched seven airstrikes using 12 guided bombs and conducted 281 artillery attacks, including three from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces carried out 13 assaults near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, and toward Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka.

Kupiansk sector: Six Russian attacks were reported near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and toward Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 30 times near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector, seven attacks were recorded near Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four engagements occurred near Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, eight enemy attacks were recorded near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 enemy assaults in and around Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Horikhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, and Rodynske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 29 attacks were repelled near Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions by the enemy were observed.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy assault near Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces made nine unsuccessful attempts to advance toward Prydniprovske and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.