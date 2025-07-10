Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan Starts In Abu Dhabi

Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan Starts In Abu Dhabi


2025-07-10 02:06:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN10072025000195011045ID1109782466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search