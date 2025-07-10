'RJD Scared Of Kanhaiya Kumar': Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar Congress Setup

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has stirred the Bihar political pot, claiming RJD is afraid of Kanhaiya Kumar's rise in the Congress. He alleged that Congress has no independent base in Bihar and only acts on RJD's orders. Kishor said RJD won't allow strong voices like Kanhaiya to grow, fearing a challenge to its dominance.

