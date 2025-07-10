403
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7: A Pocket-Sized AI Powerhouse With a New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – July 9, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow. Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design. From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability.
“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics. “By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world.”
Biggest, Brightest FlexWindow Yet
Content spills elegantly from edge-to-edge on the Galaxy Z Flip7’s stunning FlexWindow display, which brings essentials front and center and makes it easy to type out quick messages, check schedules at a glance and snap high-quality selfies. Galaxy Z Flip’s brightest FlexWindow yet delivers a super-smooth refresh rate, so everything looks vivid and feels fluid – even when outside on a sunny day.
• The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, with edge-to-edge usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen.
• With 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on both the main display and the FlexWindow, Galaxy Z Flip7 enables ultra-fluid scrolling, streaming and gaming. Plus, the FlexWindow gets an upgrade with Vision Booster, enhancing outdoor visibility so users can stay connected wherever they are.
• The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience.
Thinnest Yet Durable Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Z Flip7 is crafted for portability and puts powerful performance right in the palm of the user’s hand. With its compact size and sleek silhouette, it slips effortlessly into a small pocket or purse, perfect for whatever the day brings. Whether catching calls during a coffee outing or snapping pictures at the store – no need to worry about the inevitable drops and bumps along the way. It’s also built to last and engineered to handle the rigors of daily use.
• Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.
• The cover and back are protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.
• The Armor FlexHinge is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability.
• A robust Armor Aluminum Frame provides a tough exterior for resilience.
Power That Lasts Longer and Works Smarter
While the Galaxy Z Flip7 has been slimmed down and refined throughout, it now features a bigger battery and an even bigger display – all in a more compact form. With the largest battery ever in the Galaxy Z Flip series, it delivers enough additional power to watch an extra movie without charging. Users can stream music or listen to podcasts during long commutes, edit photos on the fly and share updates throughout the day without missing a beat.
• The 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, delivering up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge.
• The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by the latest 3nm processor, customized for Galaxy and fit for today’s lifestyle with an even more powerful CPU, GPU and NPU than Galaxy Z Flip6.
• Samsung DeX comes to a Galaxy Z Flip7 for the first time, enabling it to instantly transform into a handy workstation: users can flip it open, connect to a screen and instantly get PC-like tools for enhanced multitasking.
Pocket-Perfect AI
With FlexWindow enhanced for greater usability and Galaxy AI that is smarter and more intuitive than ever, Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces a new era of convenience and functionality, empowering users to search with their voice, get answers and take action directly on FlexWindow. Powered by the newest One UI 8 and Android 16 right out of the box, it delivers true multimodal AI experiences optimized for the Flip’s iconic design, with many tasks now able to be handled right from the cover screen. This intuitive, one-handed experience enhances productivity and introduces even more personalization options, making the Galaxy Z Flip7 a smart and handy companion, whether a user is traveling around the globe or simply navigating a busy day.
Galaxy Z Flip7 brings a new level of AI-powered personalization, tailored to users’ style and routine. From curated wallpaper suggestions to emoji, color and widget customization, the FlexWindow becomes a dynamic extension of a user’s personality. Whether prepping for travel or matching the mood, personalization is effortless and always evolving.
• Gemini Live is now available directly on the FlexWindow, enabling users to search for information with their voice and complete tasks – hands-free. Users getting ready for an overseas trip can just tell Gemini what they need. It can pull up flight details from Samsung Wallet, set a reminder for when to leave for the airport and even find top-rated restaurants at the user’s destination. Plus, all this information can be stored in Samsung Notes for easy access later. It’s like having a personal assistant, right on the cover screen.
• With camera sharing on Gemini Live, getting real-time help is as easy as pointing the camera. Whether packing for a trip or choosing an outfit, users can simply show Gemini what they’are looking at. Ask questions like, “Which of these outfits is better for the weather in Seoul?” Gemini will respond, just like a helpful friend would.
• Now Bar shows real-time app activity, podcast progress and alerts right on the cover screen, and it’s now integrated with even more third-party apps. A quick glance at the FlexWindow lets users check on the ETA of their rideshare, see what song is playing, peek at the latest football scores, and so much more.
• Now Brief provides even more personalized daily updates including traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries. Users can get personalized music and video recommendations based on subscriptions and interests, as well as easily access health and wellness data pulled from Samsung Health and Galaxy Watch.
• The FlexWindow’s clock adapts and stretches to compliment a user’s wallpaper, wrapping the font around faces or objects in the image to keep the time display clear. Whether it’s a close-up selfie or a scenic skyline, the lock screen ensures the clock remains visible without disrupting the image.
A Pocket-Sized Selfie Studio
Galaxy Z Flip7 brings flagship-level photography and Samsung’s best selfie camera yet. With Samsung’s advanced ProVisual Engine, it intelligently optimizes every scene to deliver crisp, detailed shots in any lighting, without any manual adjustments needed. From playful pet moments to zoomed-in festival shots and glowing sunset portraits, Galaxy Z Flip7 captures stunning results without a tripod or even unfolding the screen.
• The dual rear camera system includes a 50MP Wide and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, delivering flagship-level clarity in any lighting, whether capturing scenic shots or snapping high-quality selfies directly from the cover screen.
• With Enhanced Nightography, users can capture vivid photos in low-light environments through improved lighting adjustments and the removal of noise and blurred frames.
• 10-bit HDR provides richer color, deeper contrast and more life-like detail in video, no matter the time of day.
• Galaxy Z Flip7 takes selfies to the next level, right from the FlexWindow. Real-Time Filters now lets users preview and perfect FlexCam shots instantly. And with the new Zoom Slider, users can quickly zoom in or out with just a swipe- making it perfect for capturing a full outfit or fitting everyone into the frame for a flawless group selfie.
• With Dual Preview, the photographer and the subject can see the composition live on the FlexWindow, helping users nail the perfect shot on the first go.
• Everyday pet moments become eye-catching shots with Portrait Studio in Photo Assist whether featuring a playful cartoon style, a quirky fisheye look or a polished, professional finish.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
Bringing the foldable experience to even more users, Samsung also announced Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Compact when folded and expansive when opened, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content hands-free, without even opening the device. Now Brief surfaces helpful updates - including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts - on the cover screen, in a layout optimized for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s compact form. Available in Black and White, it delivers a minimalist look that complements its intelligent, foldable design.
Future-Ready Mobile Security
As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them – unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption. One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalized AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more. With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem. Furthermore, as part of its ongoing commitment to quantum-safe security, Samsung is integrating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.'
Availability & Offers
The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint (online exclusive) color options. The Galaxy Flip7 FE is available in Black or White.
For greater peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements. Plus, for users who love having the latest technology, Samsung is introducing the New Galaxy Club.
Get expanded access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage for 6 months at no cost with Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.
For more information about the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, please visit: Samsung Global Newsroom or Samsung.com.
