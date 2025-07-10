Suez Canal Authority, ALCOR Line Discuss Boosting Vessel Transits, Ship Maintenance Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, met with Mohamed El-Moselhy, Chairperson of Arkas Egypt Shipping Agencies and Head of the Alexandria Chamber of Shipping, accompanied by Ali Bekmezci, Chairperson of ALCOR Shipping Line, to coordinate efforts aimed at increasing the number of ALCOR vessels transiting the Suez Canal in the coming period.

The discussions centred on mechanisms to enhance cooperation in attracting oil tankers and dry bulk carriers operating between Europe and Asia to resume transit through the canal. Both sides also explored the potential for increasing the frequency of ALCOR's voyages along this vital route.

At the outset of the meeting, Rabie reaffirmed the Suez Canal Authority's commitment to maintaining direct and effective communication with its clients. He emphasised the importance of adapting swiftly to the rapidly evolving global maritime transport landscape and ensuring that cooperation delivers mutual benefit.

Rabie highlighted that, despite global challenges, the Suez Canal has successfully introduced a range of new incentives to encourage vessel traffic. These include an expanded package of navigational and logistical services not previously available, complemented by flexible marketing strategies designed to meet changing market dynamics.

In addition, Rabie outlined the incentives in place to encourage transiting vessels to utilise the SCA's shipyards and affiliated companies for maintenance and repair services. He welcomed ALCOR Line's proposal to collaborate with the Authority's shipyards in carrying out repair and maintenance work on its fleet.

For his part, Ali Bekmezci expressed his intention to increase the number of ALCOR voyages through the Suez Canal in the near term. He also underlined the company's efforts to attract more tankers and bulk carriers operating between Asia and Europe to return to the canal route-particularly by making use of the incentives offered for maintenance and repair services at SCA's facilities.

Meanwhile, Mohamed El-Moselhy praised the Suez Canal Authority's proactive approach to client engagement, describing it as an important step toward deepening strategic partnerships with major shipping lines amid ongoing global economic challenges.

El-Moselhy further commended the Authority's policies aimed at diversifying and expanding its maritime and logistical services portfolio, noting that these efforts add significant value for shipping companies by boosting operational efficiency and competitiveness for vessels transiting the Suez Canal.