Cloudkeeper Expands To North America, Strengthens Leadership Accelerating Global Momentum

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudKeeper, a leading provider of comprehensive cloud cost optimization solutions and services, has announced its strategic expansion into North America. The move signals the company's commitment to deepening customer engagement and delivering tailored FinOps and cloud cost optimization solutions to businesses in the region.

This expansion follows a year of exceptional growth for CloudKeeper, which closed the previous fiscal year with $200 million in annualized revenue and $20 million in EBITDA, reflecting a 50% year-over-year increase. The company added 101 new customers globally, with momentum continuing to build across industry verticals.

To accelerate its North American expansion, CloudKeeper has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments. Kenneth Ziegler , current CEO of Leapwork and former CEO of Logicworks, has joined as Senior Advisor and Board Member. With decades of experience in scaling cloud and managed service businesses, Ken will work closely with the leadership team to guide strategic initiatives and support CloudKeeper's growth in the region.

Joining him is Ryan Freilino , a seasoned industry veteran, who has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer for North America. Ryan will lead regional revenue growth and retention strategies across the U.S. market, and will be driving alliances & partnerships with hyperscalers. In addition, CloudKeeper has onboarded several experienced cloud, DevOps and sales professionals to enhance regional outreach and strengthen customer engagement.

Supporting these developments, Naman Jain , CloudKeeper's Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, has recently relocated to the United States as part of the company's strategic efforts to expand its footprint in the region. With this, Naman will focus on strengthening CloudKeeper's brand presence across the U.S. and will lead the development and execution of the go-to-market strategy tailored to the region's unique dynamics. His relocation underscores CloudKeeper's commitment to building a stronger local presence, fostering closer relationships with customers and partners, and accelerating growth in one of its most critical markets.

The company has also realigned its internal sales leadership to focus on the unique dynamics of the U.S. cloud ecosystem - ensuring its offerings are deeply aligned with local customer needs and regulatory requirements.

CloudKeeper already serves over 150 customers in North America, representing nearly 35% of its global customer base and 42% of worldwide revenue share, across industries such as technology, retail, healthcare, and financial services. The region has emerged as one of CloudKeeper's fastest-growing markets, with an 80% year-over-year increase in revenue, underscoring the company's rising momentum and relevance in the market.

“Expanding into the U.S. has always been a key objective for us, and we believe the timing is just right. With the global expertise we've built over the years, we're now well-equipped to bring our solutions closer to a market that's leading the charge in cloud innovation.” said Deepak Mittal , CEO and Founder, CloudKeeper.“Having a local presence will allow us to better understand regional challenges, work more closely with our customers, and tailor our offerings to their needs. It's exciting to be here - right in the middle of some of the most revolutionary businesses in the world.”

Ryan Freilino , Chief Revenue Officer, North America, added:“Having worked in the U.S. cloud space for years, I see CloudKeeper as the missing piece in the cloud optimization puzzle many businesses deal with. I'm excited to help these companies adopt smarter, sustainable cloud practices and bring innovation and efficiency together in a way that truly scales.”

Sharing his perspective, Naman Jain , Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, said:“We've already seen strong success in the U.S. market, working with a wide range of businesses across industries. Being on the ground now helps us to better understand local needs, offer more customized solutions, and build deeper relationships with the customers and the hyperscalers. It's an exciting step toward unlocking new opportunities and delivering even greater value in the region.”

CloudKeeper has grown into a comprehensive suite of cloud cost optimization solutions, including FinOps and DevOps consulting to automated optimization tools, well-architected reviews, cloud migration support, and 24x7 expert assistance. With a strong focus on AWS, CloudKeeper's expansion into the U.S. also marks a significant move to build closer collaboration with AWS teams in the region. Its niche offering, CloudKeeper EDP+, has already emerged as a preferred solution for AWS Enterprise Discount Programs in other markets. Additionally, its latest innovation - CloudKeeper Tuner, an automated AWS usage optimization platform - has attracted over 150 sign-ups within just 30 days of launch.

The company has also extended its services to Google Cloud, onboarding over 20 GCP customers within six months.

As North American businesses rapidly adopt AI, scale digital infrastructure, and embrace multi- and hybrid-cloud strategies, CloudKeeper aims to be the trusted partner helping them achieve greater efficiency, performance, and savings in the cloud.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of group buying & commitments management, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

