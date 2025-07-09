'Saiyaara' Trailer: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Portray Multiple Emotions In Mohit Suri's Directorial

The trailer of the upcoming Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara was out on July 8, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The trailer shows Ahaan as Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, while Aneet Padda is a writer who pens lyrics for Ahaan's character.

They gradually fall in love with each other; however, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave an event. Later, he's shown achieving stardom with his live performances.

After the makers dropped the trailer of the film, netizens praised the lead actors for their chemistry.

"I wouldn't have made Saiyaara if I hadn't found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda," director Mohit Suri said in a statement that he's satisfied with the actors' performance.

"I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films (the producers), which was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film."

"I was blown away that here are two absolutely fresh new actors who have it in them to act, to surrender to a vision," he said.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, "We were looking to tell a real love story that connects to today's youth by showing how deep and true their feelings, emotions and commitments are, and we are thrilled to have found Saiyaara."

Saiyaara is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.