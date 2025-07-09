Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: 15 New Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Delivery Riders Set Up By RTA

Dubai: 15 New Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Delivery Riders Set Up By RTA


2025-07-09 11:18:18
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

As the UAE summer picks up steam, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to do its part to provide some respite for delivery riders from the sweltering heat.

The authority has introduced 15 new air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders at key bus and metro stations across the city.

Recommended For You UAE becomes first country to approve oral drug for immune thrombocytopenia

The new rest area have been set up at the following locations:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Bus stations

  • Gold Souq

  • Al Satwa

  • Al Jafiliya

  • Oud Metha

Metro station exits

e& (Exit 1)

Al Qusais (Exit 1 and 2)

Emirates Towers (Exit 1)

Insurance Market (Exit 2)

Centrepoint (Exit 1)

Al Furjan (Exit 1)

Business Bay (Exit 2)

DMCC (Exit 2)

ADCB (Exit 2)

BurJuman (Exit 4)

The newly established temporary rest areas are being supplied with 7,500 ready-made hot meals courtesy of the UAE Food Bank, in partnership with Deliveroo.

The establishment of these temporary rest areas complements RTA's efforts to provide air-conditioned shelters for delivery riders, which previously included the installation of 40 permanent facilities across key locations in the emirate.

The exterior design of these shelters was carefully developed to reduce the impact of direct sunlight while ensuring effective insulation without obstructing visibility. Internally, the shelters are equipped with various amenities, such as water dispensers, mobile phone charging stations, and ample nearby parking for motorbikes, among other features that enhance rider comfort and promote their compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

The initiative supports RTA's ongoing efforts to improve road safety, enhance quality of life, and provide essential services and comfort for this segment during the midday work ban.

The ban, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily, is currently in effect and will continue until September 15.

MENAFN09072025000049011007ID1109782156

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search