Dubai: 15 New Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Delivery Riders Set Up By RTA
As the UAE summer picks up steam, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to do its part to provide some respite for delivery riders from the sweltering heat.
The authority has introduced 15 new air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders at key bus and metro stations across the city.
The new rest area have been set up at the following locations:
Bus stations
- Gold Souq
Al Satwa Al Jafiliya
Oud Metha
e& (Exit 1)
Al Qusais (Exit 1 and 2)
Emirates Towers (Exit 1)
Insurance Market (Exit 2)
Centrepoint (Exit 1)
Al Furjan (Exit 1)
Business Bay (Exit 2)
DMCC (Exit 2)
ADCB (Exit 2)
BurJuman (Exit 4)
The newly established temporary rest areas are being supplied with 7,500 ready-made hot meals courtesy of the UAE Food Bank, in partnership with Deliveroo.
The establishment of these temporary rest areas complements RTA's efforts to provide air-conditioned shelters for delivery riders, which previously included the installation of 40 permanent facilities across key locations in the emirate.
The exterior design of these shelters was carefully developed to reduce the impact of direct sunlight while ensuring effective insulation without obstructing visibility. Internally, the shelters are equipped with various amenities, such as water dispensers, mobile phone charging stations, and ample nearby parking for motorbikes, among other features that enhance rider comfort and promote their compliance with traffic rules and regulations.
The initiative supports RTA's ongoing efforts to improve road safety, enhance quality of life, and provide essential services and comfort for this segment during the midday work ban.
The ban, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily, is currently in effect and will continue until September 15.
