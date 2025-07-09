What Does A DIY Bed Bug Treatment Cost In 2025? Bed Bug Barrier Reveals The True Cost Of Protection, And Why Their System Beats The Rest

MENAFN - GetNews)As bed bug infestations continue to rise in households and short-term rentals across the country, Bed Bug Barrier, Australia's leading provider of eco-friendly DIY solutions, is answering the question on every itchy homeowner's mind: How much does it actually cost to treat bed bugs in 2025?

The company has released a full breakdown of typical treatment costs, and it turns out, peace of mind doesn't have to break the bank.

“Every bed is different,” explains Tony Abrahams, inventor and founder of Bed Bug Barrier.“A single ensemble bed needs different products than a queen frame with wooden slats. So, your treatment cost depends entirely on your setup, not some cookie-cutter package.”

For example, a single bed frame might cost around $188 , including a mattress cover, floor traps, powder, and a steamer. A single ensemble setup, on the other hand, will cost around $159 , depending on the number of legs and whether a base cover is required.

Larger households with multiple beds, such as families or Airbnb owners, can expect to spend anywhere from $300 to $500 for full-house protection. Still, that's often less than the cost of professional pest control for just one room.

And unlike conventional exterminators, Bed Bug Barrier's DIY system requires no poisons and no repeat visits. Customers can treat the problem once and sleep in their bed the same night.

At the heart of the system is the company's patented Isolation Method , a smart, step-by-step approach that combines Diatomaceous Earth powder, high-pressure steam, mattress encasements, and scientifically tested barrier traps to kill bed bugs on contact and block them from returning.

Customers can choose to be reactive (treating only the bed they're getting bitten in) or proactive (protecting every sleeping area). The modular system is designed to scale affordably, with individual components priced between $19.00 and $90.00.

“We don't sell gimmicks. We don't import cheap, untested products. We offer a proven, poison-free system that works in real homes, not just in theory,” says Abrahams, who first developed the product after experiencing a bed bug nightmare of his own.

Bed Bug Barrier was the first company in Australia to register Diatomaceous Earth as a bed bug killer through the APVMA, and their traps have been independently tested with 100% effectiveness by Rutgers University.

With bed bug infestations on the rise and pest control services charging over $ 700 per room, Bed Bug Barrier continues to offer Australians an affordable, long-term solution, free from chemicals, chaos, and ongoing costs.