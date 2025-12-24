Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Perfect Sunny Weather For Your Christmas Celebrations
Planning your Christmas in Hyderabad? Get the full forecast for December 25! Expect a sunny day with temps from 14°C to 28°C. Perfect weather for your holiday plans!
Hyderabad is expected to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday, December 25, making it a perfect day for Christmas celebrations. The day will feel a little cold, especially in the morning, but overall the weather will be good and suitable for making holiday plans.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 14°C
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 14°C. This means the morning will start off chilly, followed by a pleasant and comfortable afternoon.
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 29°C. With bright sunshine, the afternoon may feel slightly warmer, adding to the comfort level during the day.
On December 25, the sun will rise at around 6:43 am and set at about 5:49 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight to enjoy the holiday.
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will keep the air fresh without making it too cold.
