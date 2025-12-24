Karnataka Bus Fire: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire On NH-48

A horrific road accident on National Highway-48 in Karnataka's Chitradurga district has left at least 17 people feared dead after a private sleeper coach bus caught fire following a collision with a lorry. The incident occurred at Gorlathu Cross in Hiriyur taluk during the early hours of Thursday, according to police officials.

The private sleeper bus, which was travelling on a long-distance route, reportedly collided with a lorry under circumstances that are still being investigated. Following the impact, the bus burst into flames, rapidly engulfing the vehicle and trapping several passengers inside. Many occupants were asleep at the time of the crash, reducing their chances of escaping before the fire spread.

Police, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot after receiving distress calls. Firefighters battled the blaze while rescue teams worked to pull out survivors and recover bodies from the charred remains of the bus. Several passengers sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga, where some are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities said the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue and injured passengers remain under treatment. Initial assessments suggest that the collision occurred on a busy stretch of NH-48, a key arterial highway connecting Bengaluru with parts of central and northern Karnataka.

Senior police officials confirmed that a detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash. Factors such as vehicle speed, driver fatigue, road conditions and possible mechanical failure are being examined. Traffic movement on the highway was temporarily disrupted as emergency crews cleared debris and secured the area.

The tragedy has once again highlighted concerns over night travel safety, sleeper bus design, and emergency evacuation mechanisms. Officials have stressed the need for stricter enforcement of safety norms and improved emergency response systems to prevent such devastating loss of life on India's highways.