RGCB Launches First Veterinary Medical Services Unit In Kollam
The multi-speciality diagnostic centre, inaugurated on September 19 by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani in the presence of RGCB Director Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for a wide range of veterinary clinical tests.
While its primary focus is on veterinary services, the unit will also extend diagnostic services to the public at affordable rates.
The facility was set up in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department at a building provided by the Velinelloor Village Panchayat.
“This facility will be a big support for the animal husbandry sector, especially livestock and poultry activities. More such units will be opened in different parts of the state,” Prof. Narayana said, adding that the Oyoor centre will be developed into a nodal hub for research in animal husbandry and agriculture.
RGCB will soon establish collection and reporting centres in government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across Kollam district.
In its next phase, the research wing will focus on preventing disease outbreaks in livestock and devising scientific precautions in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department.
RGCB is already partnering with the Animal Husbandry Department and Kerala Livestock Development Board on projects to enhance milk, egg, and meat production, as well as research on improving the shelf life and value addition of dairy and poultry products.
Beyond veterinary care, RGCB has expanded its public health laboratory network across Kerala.
In association with the State Health Department, it operates diagnostic services in government hospitals, including Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and General Hospital, Pala, with a hub-and-spoke model linking over 300 centres statewide.
Meanwhile, the RGCB's Diagnostic and Research Laboratory at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, Kalamassery, is nearing completion.
Spread over 30,000 sq ft, the facility will provide clinical services while serving as a dedicated cancer research hub-envisioned as a model for the entire country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment