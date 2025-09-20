RGCB Launches First Veterinary Medical Services Unit In Kollam

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) In a major initiative to support Kerala's animal husbandry sector, the premier central institute - Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) has opened its first veterinary medical laboratory services unit at Oyoor in Kollam district.

The multi-speciality diagnostic centre, inaugurated on September 19 by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani in the presence of RGCB Director Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for a wide range of veterinary clinical tests.

While its primary focus is on veterinary services, the unit will also extend diagnostic services to the public at affordable rates.

The facility was set up in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department at a building provided by the Velinelloor Village Panchayat.

“This facility will be a big support for the animal husbandry sector, especially livestock and poultry activities. More such units will be opened in different parts of the state,” Prof. Narayana said, adding that the Oyoor centre will be developed into a nodal hub for research in animal husbandry and agriculture.

RGCB will soon establish collection and reporting centres in government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across Kollam district.

In its next phase, the research wing will focus on preventing disease outbreaks in livestock and devising scientific precautions in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department.

RGCB is already partnering with the Animal Husbandry Department and Kerala Livestock Development Board on projects to enhance milk, egg, and meat production, as well as research on improving the shelf life and value addition of dairy and poultry products.

Beyond veterinary care, RGCB has expanded its public health laboratory network across Kerala.

In association with the State Health Department, it operates diagnostic services in government hospitals, including Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and General Hospital, Pala, with a hub-and-spoke model linking over 300 centres statewide.

Meanwhile, the RGCB's Diagnostic and Research Laboratory at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, Kalamassery, is nearing completion.

Spread over 30,000 sq ft, the facility will provide clinical services while serving as a dedicated cancer research hub-envisioned as a model for the entire country.