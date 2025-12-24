Princess Charlotte Debuts Festive Piano Piece With Mother Kate Middleton At Together At Christmas Carol Service Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kate Middleton and her daughter Charlotte marked this Christmas with a festive piano duet celebrating“Love and connection through music." The mother daughter duo surprised with their melodious performance as a part of the annual Christmas carol service, 'Together at Christmas.'

Princess of Wales with her daughter played the piano recital which was aired on ITV1 and ITVX at 7:25 p.m. in the United Kingdom. This was the first time ever that Princess Charlotte, Catherine's ten-year-old daughter, performed“Holm Sound” by the Scottish producer Erland Cooper with her mother. The piece was recorded several days ago at Westminster Abbey in London.

| Merry Christmas wishes 2025: 200+ WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share

The official Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a teaser hours before the service aired. The caption stated,“Love and connection through music 💕A special duet playing Holm Sound by @erlandcooper to open this year's 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service. Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITVX now."

Last week at Windsor Castle, the mother and daughter recorded the programme's opening sequence composed by Scottish producer, and multi-instrumentalist Erland Cooper.

| Is Walmart open on Christmas Day? IKEA, Target among others open on December 25

The video shows 43-year-old wife of Prince Charles with their daughter seated at the piano in a softly lit room decorated with candles, Christmas tree flowers and an array of festive decorations evoking the feel of the festival.

Princess of Wales hosts Together at Christmas carol service

The clip featured a voiceover by the Princess of Wales reading the letter presented to guests, "At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways." She added,“Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand. Presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong.”

| Are banks closed today, 25 December, due to Christmas? Details inside

This year, the 'Together at Christmas ' carol service saw over 1,600 participants from across the United Kingdom. Besides the piano recital, the event featured performances by the Westminster Abbey Choir, musical contributions from Zak Abel, Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua, the Cornish folk group Fisherman's Friends, and the youth arts organisation Platinum Performing Arts, Hola reported. Prince of Wales and Kate Winslet delivered readings during the event.

Guests received a letter from their hostess, the Princess of Wales. Expressing gratitude in the message, Kate Middleton reflected on the impact one has on another individual and the opportunity Christmas brings for reconnection.